Updating your device is always a task that you can entrust to your own device. You just have to leave it on in those hours when you are not using it and the machine takes care of its own. The next morning you will have the latest news without any hassle. But at Apple they have decided that they can improve this option adding new download features.

New options to update iOS in its new version

Users of an iOS device know that they only have one option to control automatic updates for their device. This only comes down to the fact that software updates are installed at night once they are downloaded. Of course, they are only installed if the device is charging, a protocol of the device so as not to run out of power and cause a failed installation.

But those from Cupertino have modified this function to offer users more precise control of what happens on the device. According to what MacRumors says about iOS version 13.6, users will have more options to update their device. First of all there will be two options: the first one enables downloads of new versions automatically as long as you have WiFi. The second has to do with the feature you already knew, since it downloads and installs the new version while you sleep as long as the device is charging and has WiFi.

What does not change at all is the location of these new features, which are hosted in the Settings, General and Software Update path. Be that as it may, you decide now on how your mobile acts when updating it. That if, although there is now a division between iOS and iPadOS, this function will also come in the same version as the tablets.