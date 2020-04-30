         iOS 13.5 will bring Face ID support with face masks, aesthetic “bullet” sizes in FaceTime and more

Yesterday Apple presented the beta of its next version of the operating system that gives life to our iPhone or iPad: iOS 13.5. In this version there are several novelties that we will find when its final version is released in the coming weeks.

Exposure notification

iOS 13.5 will introduce the new Exposure Notification API. Thanks to this API, the official applications of the health authorities will be able to report exposures to the COVID-19, respecting the privacy of the users. As Apple explained in its last virtual press conference, this API, which We must activate voluntarily after installing an official app, it will handle all the data on the device itself without going through any central server.

Only in the case that a user is reported as positive can they authorize the API to share the data with the app. These uploaded data are only the random values ​​of the daily generation key and the intervals of generation of the proximity identifiers. The system is designed in such a way that it is impossible to relate this data to a specific person and, nevertheless, they serve to let other users know if they have had contact with the user reported as positive.

We can enable or disable this API directly into the system. We will find the relevant settings in Settings> Privacy> Health> “COVID-19 Exposure Notifications”.

Group FaceTime settings

When we make a group FaceTime call with several participants, the system must distribute the images that we see of our interlocutors. In order to have a more natural conversation, the system prioritizes that we see the person who is speaking at the time on the screen and that, in addition, we see them in a larger size than the others. With iOS 13.5 Apple offers the possibility to disable this behavior. In Settings> FaceTime> “Speaking” we can request the system that all the people in the conversation occupy the same size on our screen and expand to whom we decide simply with a click or a touch.

Mask detection system for Face ID

Until now, when we wore a mask or an outerwear that covered part of the face, the Face ID system could be somewhat slow. Trying to unlock Face ID phone was crashing and needed slide back up so that, after a second failure, the keyboard appeared on which to enter our code.

Now with iOS 13.5 the Face ID system is able to identify that we are wearing a mask or a warm garment on our faces and Immediately display the code request while trying to identify. If Face ID receives enough information and recognizes us, it will unlock the device, if not, the wait to enter our code will be practically nil.

Songs and Instagram Stories

With iOS 13.5 it is easier to share the music we listen to in the form of Instagram Stories thanks to the new integration with Apple Music. While we are playing a song we will simply touch the share button and choose Instagram, the system will take care of automatically create a story with the name of the album and the song, its cover and an animated background ready to publish.

Other improvements and bug fixes

Like all updates, they also include several performance improvements and bug fixes. The most relevant include the correction of errors in the personal access point, the connection errors with VPN and two errors in Mail.

At the moment we do not know the exact date of presentation of this new update, but, due to the indications that Apple has given about the availability of the API of notification of exposure, it is expected to be in mid-May.

Share



iOS 13.5 will bring Face ID support with face masks, aesthetic “bullet” sizes in FaceTime and more