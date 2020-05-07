         iOS 13.5 will allow sharing medical information during an emergency call in the US

Yesterday Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 13.5, a version that will bring changes as interesting as the new exposure notification API. In addition, in this latest version, Apple has added the option to share medical information with emergency services during a call to these services.

Vital and always encrypted information

Starting with iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5, which will surely come publicly this month, they will be able to share the device’s medical data, encrypted and secure, with the person in charge of the emergency call. This function, which is currently only active in the United States, will allow emergency services to obtain useful information in advance for handling the call and for subsequent action.

Apple briefly describes the feature in the following terms:

IPhone and Apple Watch can automatically send the Medical Data information to the dispatcher who answers the call.

This can speed up the process of getting the care that is needed.

The information shared, in addition to the person’s name, date of birth, weight, and height, includes contact numbers for family members, information on allergies and other medical conditions.

According to Apple, when this feature is activated and a call is made to emergency services, the device sends Apple the location and medical information, always in encrypted form. Then Apple, through the location, verifies that this function is available in the area and, if so, send this information to medical services.

For now we do not know when this functionality will arrive in Spain. An arrival that, necessarily, has to be coordinated with the emergency services and have the necessary infrastructure.

