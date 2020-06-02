Apple continues to evolve its Apple News + service. A subscription service, still to come to Spain, with which we can access renowned publications and media in exchange for a monthly fee. Apparently, the next step for Apple News + will be a format change, since Apple intends to add audio as a way to access content.

News in daily podcast format

Several tracks from Apple News + Audio have been found in the iOS 13.5.5 beta code. A service that, according to the phrase found “listen to a quick summary of today’s most important stories”, will offer a format to catch up on the most important news without having to spend the time required for reading.

Going a step further, 9to5mac has gained access to this new function and offers us some screenshots of the interface. The interface is very similar to Apple News +, but with a red “Play” button in the upper right that gives access to the audio fragments. By touching the play button we can listen to the latest news or play the news that interests us.

The player, similar to the one found in the Podcasts app, allows us fast forward or backward 15 seconds as well as jump to the next news and adjust the playback speed.

According to iOS 13.5.5 code, this function will be integrated with Siri so that, in addition to working on the iPhone or iPad, we can also use it on our HomePod. For now we do not know if this function will come with iOS 13.5.5, although it seems the safest.

It should be remembered that for now Apple News + is not available in Spain and has no arrival date. Without a doubt, this next WWDC would be an excellent time to expand Apple News beyond the United States, we will be watching.

