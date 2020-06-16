CarKey’s privacy policy, although very hidden, is present in iOS 13.5.1, hinting that the launch of this function could take place earlier than expected. As published by the German site iPhone-ticker.de the privacy policy is also present in the beta of version 13.6 so could see the light before the official launch of iOS 14 this fall.

Keys, passes and identifiers

CarKey, which will allow us to open, close and start our cars directly with our iPhone or Apple WatchIt was already discovered in the first beta of iOS 13.4 several months ago. Now, with the discovery of the privacy policy, the evidence is accumulating and the details are clarifying.

This policy details how the configuration and pairing system will work and the option to share keys through the Messages app. It also clarifies that Apple will not obtain any information about the vehicle or its use:

Wallet allows you to add and share the keys of certain vehicles. You can add a car key by logging into your vehicle manufacturer’s app or by entering a pairing code in Wallet to claim the vehicle as your own and to pair your device with your vehicle. If successful, the device sends Apple a one-time redemption token. Apple uses the redemption token, information about your Apple account and device, and your location at the time of provisioning (if Location Services are enabled) for fraud prevention purposes. To set up your car key, Apple shares a unique device identifier with the manufacturer of your vehicle. This device identifier is different for each vehicle manufacturer to help protect your privacy. The manufacturer of your vehicle can connect this device identifier with other information it has about you and will process the information it has about you in accordance with its privacy policy. You can share car keys by pressing Invite on the back of your digital key, selecting the type of access you want to grant and sharing the car key pass through iMessage. To help configure and manage car key passes, Apple sends the vehicle manufacturer information about who the pass is shared with and what level of access is granted. Apple also shares a unique device identifier of the pass recipient with the vehicle manufacturer so that the vehicle can be managed by the pass. For pass recipients, as with owners, the vehicle manufacturer can connect the device identifier with other information it may have about the recipient and process such information in accordance with its privacy policy. Apple does not collect or retain information about the use of the vehicle, for example, when using the car key pass to lock or unlock the vehicle. The manufacturer of your vehicle may collect information on the use of it according to the agreements you have with it. We recommend that you review the privacy policy of your vehicle manufacturer for more information.

Based on the screenshots found in iOS 14, it appears that Apple has already reached an agreement with the manufacturer BMW for the first compatibilities. It remains to be seen whether, from the discovery of these captures until the date of the presentation, Apple will have closed more agreements.

With all this information it is clear that the launch of CarKey is closer than we thought, being possible to present this functionality at WWDC next Monday.

