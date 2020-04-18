NEW YORK (AP) – Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, being chosen Friday by New York’s Liberty in what was an Oregon sweep, whose players were drafted in the top two spots.

Ionescu set the record for “triple-doubles” in the NCAA and became the first college player with more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career.

It was one of three New York first-round picks, which also featured 9th and 12th place.

Her Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three third-year players who quit playing their last college degree to enter the draft, was voted second by the Dallas Wings.

This is the third time in history that the first two draft picks have come from the same program.

Dallas had the 5th and 7th selections.

It was a WNBA draft like no other, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league celebrated it virtually and with the players from home rather than at a venue attended by numerous guests.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the selections from her home in New Jersey, holding the jersey of the chosen player.

The WNBA tried to recreate a draft experience for the players, sending them a package with the 12-team caps, a sweatshirt, confetti, and other products. Because coaches and general managers were spread across the country and the world, virtual meeting rooms were established instead of the facilities of the teams themselves.

Although the draft was held on Friday, it is not yet clear when he will be able to start the season. Engelbert acknowledged in a conference call hours earlier that there was no date for the start of the campaign.

He said there are several possible scenarios, but that the most important thing was everyone’s health.

Training camps were due to start next weekend and the regular season was originally due to open on May 15.

The league held its usual conference call with the teams before the draft broadcast on ESPN began to rule out the possibility that a team might not be on time.

Engelbert announced that the WNBA, along with its sponsor State Farm and the players union, will donate $ 20,000 for each of the first 12 selected in the first round of the draft to Direct Relief, which provides protective equipment and medications to workers in health as quickly as possible.

The league also remembered Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester before the start of the draft. Engelbert announced that they would be selected as honorary draftsmen and mentioned their names while a jersey appeared on the screen with each of the players.

The three teens were among the nine people who died in the January 26 helicopter crash in which Kobe Bryant also perished.