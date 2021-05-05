Ione Belarra prepares to succeed Iglesias at the head of Podemos

Ione Belarra (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

The bombshell news of the election night was, among others, the departure of Pablo Iglesias from Politics before the mediocre results of United We Can in the community of Madrid. His succession will not wait and Ione Belarra is the person who will be ready to replace him as party leader.

This Wednesday, the party leadership has met to analyze the data and the intention is to announce in the coming days the date of the Citizen Assembly, led by the new secretary general. As InfoLibre has learned, all the ballots are for Ione Belarra, the current Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030.

Iglesias has insisted on several occasions that the new faces of the party will be “female.” The decision, according to the same newspaper, could be official in the coming weeks although it would be submitted to the voting of the bases.

Belarra has been part of the hard core of the party since the beginning of Podemos. She was born in Pamplona (Navarra) in 1987 and has a degree in Social Integration, a degree in Psychology and a master’s degree in educational psychology. He has been one of the most critical people of the purple formation with some members of the socialist executive.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.