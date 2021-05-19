Ione Belarra includes actress María Botto and former athlete Roberto Sotomayor on her list to lead Podemos

The actress Maria Botto and the ex-athlete Roberto Sotomayor They will be part of the list with which the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, will attend the Podemos congress that will take place in June, in which she will be elected secretary general of the purple formation to replace Pablo Iglesias.

According to sources from Podemos, Belarra will present to all the members of its candidacy for the State Citizen Council of Podemos – its highest body between congresses- this next saturday in a public act in Valencia. The housing activist will also be present in the candidacy led by the Minister of Social Rights Alejandra Jacinto and the exporter of the Manteros Union Serigne Mbayé, both newly elected deputies to the Madrid Assembly.

Botto has extensive experience in theater, film and television, and has been nominated twice for the Goya Awards: in 1999, for her performance in Celos, by Vicente Aranda, and in 2003 for her role in Soldados de Salamina by David Trueba. For his part, Roberto Sotomayor has been one of the leading figures in Spanish athletics in the past decade and won three European champion titles in 1,500 and 3,000 meters. He was also double runner-up in the world at the 2011 World Cup in Korea.

This Saturday will be the start of Belarra’s campaign as a candidate for the General Secretariat of Podemos, a race in which there is no doubt that it will prevail. The great challenge that the leader will have in this election process It will be to mobilize the members and affiliates of the party, Given that, in last year’s virtual congress, barely 60,000 people voted, almost three times less than in the controversial Vistalegre II of 2017, where Iglesias’s project prevailed over that of his then number 2, Íñigo Errejón.

By not having to assume the external leadership of United We Can, which will fall to Yolanda Díaz, Belarra will be able to dedicate herself 100% to party issues, regardless of her work as minister. And the task that awaits you is not small, since you will have to take care of rebuild a formation with a very diminished territorial implantation after the latest electoral failures and internal fractures in various territories. Despite their electoral decline in 2019, Podemos and Unidas Podemos -according to the community- maintain representation in 14 of the 19 regional parliaments, although very far from the seat figures of the previous legislature. The party recognizes that, in many places, it is hardly a brand with very little membership.