Ion Izagirre ready to defend his title in front of a powerful Astana

04/02/2021 at 3:43 PM CEST

EFE

The Gipuzkoan runner Ion Izagirre will appear on Monday in the opening time of Bilbao with the intention of defending the title achieved in 2019 in the Itzulia Basque Country at the head of a powerful Astana with Jakob Fuglsang and the national bloc that supports him.

“I think I am ready for the race because I arrive after a very productive training in height. I would like to fight for the general classification and I want to try to defend my 2019 title,” said, in statements distributed by his team, the little of the Izagirre brothers.

Ion is the current champion of the traditional Tour of the Basque Country, one of the most prestigious international one-week races, because in 2020 it could not be disputed due to the covid pandemic.

The Ormaiztegi, however, assumes that, “Of course, it won’t be easy at all” repeat that brilliant race of two years ago for the “many great names” who will participate in the test. Among them the Slovenians Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, who will repeat their exciting duel of the 2020 Tour, and the also local Mikel Landa.

Although Ion feels confident in the “very strong team” that accompanies him, with Fuglsang, Luisle Sánchez, Omar Fraile, Alex Aranburu, Oscar Rodriguez, Alexey Lutsenko and Stefan de Bod.

“As always, Itzulia offers us a very tough route. Therefore, we have to be prepared for an explosive start from the beginning,” he said, referring to the 13.9-kilometer time trial in Bilbao and explosive ramps from 11 to 12. percent slope at the beginning and a wall at 19 percent at the end.

He also highlighted the hill finishes in the second and third stages in Sestao and Ermualde, “with very short climbs, but super steep”, and the sixth and last day with the traditional climb to Arrate.

“La Itzulia is one of the most beautiful races on the calendar and it is always important to us, we are always looking for a good result in it. This year we also arrived in the Basque Country with a very strong and ambitious team. Ion Izagirre is the defending champion and I am sure he will try to do everything possible to repeat his success “, highlighted the sporting director, Giuseppe Martinelli. Martinelli also announced that” Aranburu and Fraile will fight for the stage victory “.