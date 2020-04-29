Something that could be said about the video game industry right now is that we are experiencing a renaissance of retro-style games, and not only in the aesthetic sense, but also in terms of mechanics, approaches and narratives. Of course, in most cases these are arcade platform titles, which we love, but it is good that, from time to time, we look at the past with a different approach. That proposes us Ion Fury, a game that returns to the classic, but the classic first person shooter. Title Coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 14 with a first digital version that will be accompanied, later, from June 26, by the launch of another in physical format. If you want to know what awaits us in this shooter, starring an arrogant heroine who advances by busting monsters without regard, we recommend that you keep going down.

Ion Fury – A delicious arrogance

Now that the DOOM saga has an impact on our lives again, Ion Fury could not have chosen a better time to hit the market. This title undoubtedly has touches of the mythical demon slayer shooter, but has its own features. Aside from the enemies being cyber cultists under the orders of the sadistic Dr. Jadus Heskel, it highlights the challenging attitude of her heroine, Shelly, who not only has fun busting her enemies, but enjoy bragging about them with a delicious repertoire of expletives and offensive comments that he launches with the same naturalness with which he pulls the trigger. The game is built with the same engine that was used to develop Duke Nukem 3D, and its objective is to convey the same sensations that had been played to classic 90s shooters, but with some modern “additions”: “head shot” , interaction with the environment, improved physics, auto-save, and panoramic function. In addition to this, the game provides us 8 types of weapon retro inspiration, ranging from the classic and infallible revolver, to submachine guns, shotguns and grenades.

Ion Fury will be available to book in the European eShop with a 15% discount. The launch of the physical version will occur through the official website of the game, with a price of € 29.99. What do you think?

