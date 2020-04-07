With the news that Dana White is in the process of securing an island (yes, you read it right) that will host, from now on, all the events of the UFC until the situation with regard to the coronavirus improves, the promotion has returned to guide fights after UFC 249, PPV that takes place this 18th of April.

According to an MMA Fighting report, Ion Cutelaba, who was planning a rematch with Magomed Ankalev, now he will face the ex-challenger to the interim belt of the Semi-Complete, Ovince Saint Preux, at UFC on ESPN + 31 On April 25.

Cutelaba comes from losing to TKO in a bizarre and controversial fight against Ankalev after an erroneous stoppage by referee Kevin MacDonald during the UFC Fight Night Norfolk with barely 38 seconds of the first round.

That defeat equated his record with promotion to 4 – 4.

‘OSP’, on the other hand, was scheduled a fight with the Russian Shamil Gamzatov at UFC Fight Night Lincoln, but due to flight restrictions in Russia the fight was dismissed.

The 36-year-old veteran returned to the winning trail in his most recent fight with a submission by a Von Flue choke before Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC Fight Night Copenhagen.

He holds a 2 – 3 record in his last five presentations on the octagon.

