The updated UFC 249 card doesn’t include Ion Cutelaba, but “The Hulk” will return to the octagon the week after the event. Cutelaba will face Ovince St Preux in UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira.

The match was confirmed by MMA Fighting Monday night.

Cutelaba was going to have his rematch in front Magomedov Ankalaev in UFC 249, but travel restrictions on Russia they canceled the fight, and Saint Preux had a scheduled fight in front Shamil Gamzatov in UFC Lincoln.

Saint Preux saw action in Septemberwhere ended Michal Oleksiejczuk. That loss ended with a two-win streak. Cutelaba suffered a controversial defeat by TKO front Ankalaev in February, where many consider that the fight was stopped very quickly.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira will be held next April 25th somewhere in the world.

