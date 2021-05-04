Ion Aramendi and Sandra Cervera surprise with their new talent in ‘The Dancer’: “I have no words”

This Monday, La 1 broadcast the gala number five of The Dancer, which is still in the audition phase. This had something unheard of, and that is that the talent presenters, Ion Aramendi and Sandra Cervera, changed their usual position and they began to dance, just as the communicators had promised in the previous program.

It happened at the beginning of the gala, after, when the captains entered the set, a misplaced Rafa Méndez will ask: “Where are our presenters?” Then it was possible to see the allegation of the teacher of the presenters, who claimed to have discovered in them “a natural virtuality for dance that is going to surprise. “Shortly after, these appeared with a relentless attitude, surely, making it clear that directing the format is not the only thing they knew how to do.

For the occasion they made a dance with hints of funky and street style, with many iconic themes that went back to the 90s, making neither the public nor the captains themselves could be still, getting up to dance and cheer on their teammates between surprised faces.

The public rewarded them with 75% support, so the mirror was quickly opened. At the end of his dance, Cervera said, “We have tried.” Immediately, the professional dancers corrected those words: “No, you have,” said Indigo Lola.

“What am I going to tell you? I have no words, you are … amazing” added Rafa Méndez, remembering his times as a teacher of Fame, Let’s dance! Finally, Miguel Ángel Muñoz spoke, who did not miss the opportunity to proclaim that he wanted the couple on his team.