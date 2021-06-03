IOHK and Nervos partner to build the first cross-chain bridge to Cardano

According to reports, the bridge will be Cardano’s (ADA) first and is expected to launch before the end of July. The Cardano and Nervos Bridge (CKB) will allow ADA and CKB to be used interchangeably.

Cardano’s first cross-chain bridge has been announced and will launch within the next six weeks, uniting two entities with a massive market capitalization.

Upon launch, interoperability between both blockchains will be available and will offer traders a seamless experience no matter which one they are using.

The connection will use Nervos ‘Force Bridge’ cross-chain technology.

Additional characteristics

Additional features include the ability to allow ADA and CKB holders to develop user-defined tokens on both networks using what Nervos calls a “token wrap.”

What’s more, Cardano developers will have access to Nervos tools to develop DApps.

In the announcement, IOHK CTO Romain Pellerin stated:

“We believe that blockchain technology will only achieve widespread acceptance when end users are not locked into a blockchain or standard, but can seamlessly access value and utility regardless of the blockchain they are using. As a result, bridges like this are an absolute must to ensure that users have a seamless experience. “

Creating a fair and more effective global financial system

Pellerin goes on to state that connecting the two ecosystems will help blockchain continue to create a fair and more effective global financial system.

He also mentioned that the bridge will not only unite Cardano and Nervos for this project and he hopes the pair can work together on further innovation in the future.

This is evidenced by the fact that Cardano and Nervos have partnered before, including a project last year to strengthen the security of smart contracts.

Per the announcement, Cardano’s development team has used Mousebelt, a full-service blockchain accelerator, which would build the bridge with grant funds.

IOHK will act as a kind of project supervisor to bring expertise and resources as needed.

The bridge, when completed, will be called “force bridge” and will become the untrustworthy connection between Cardano and Nervos.

Safer, faster and cheaper transactions

Ultimately the goal is have cross-chain transactions that are safer, faster, and also cheaper than the competition.

According to the Nervos statement, upon launch, the bridge will eliminate the need for customers to have separate wallets when accessing Cardano and Nervos gestures.

Pellerin concluded by saying that:

“Similar to how the Internet was built from the interconnection of extranets, we believe that blockchain will achieve mass adoption by interconnecting public blockchain networks.”

