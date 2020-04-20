The agency indicated that it is committed to holding the fair in a safe environment, for which it will follow the risk management and mitigation measures established by the WHO.

The bug has the last word …

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) affirmed that if the C0vid-19 pandemic until the summer of 2021 would make the decision on the principle of organizing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a safe environment for everyone.

IOC, IPC, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government announce new dates for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/QITtT5dcl8 pic.twitter.com/DHi4u74ZXa – Olympics (@Olympics) March 30, 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Games had to be deferred fromJuly 23 to August 8, 2021 because of the pandemic that The number of infected in the Japanese capital has increased.

The IOC dif he published a list of questions and answers, and one of them is what will happen if the pandemic is not yet contained for the summer of 2021 and responds that will follow risk management and mitigation measures established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This Q&A has been designed to provide current answers to questions related to the postponement of the Olympic Games @ Tokyo2020. It will continue to be updated in order to take into account the changing nature of the situation. https://t.co/mABq12BQBF – IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) April 20, 2020

“We will continue to follow the principle that has driven all of our decisions so far, which is organize an Olympic Games in a safe environment for all the people involved. We are committed to following this principle in the future. “, the organism pointed out.

VNR for the media: New dates for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 revealed. Download it here https://t.co/cmirlVlW49 @ Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/JjCWDc97jW – IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 30, 2020

This question was also reframed in the sense of how nobody can assure when the pandemic will be under control, Why not simply reschedule the Tokyo 2020 games to 2022? the IOC gives an answer that had already been given by its President, the German Thomas Bach.

“Our Japanese partners and the Prime Minister made it very clear that Japan could not manage a postponement beyond next summer, because in the first place the Olympic Village and the scenarios where the competitions will take place must be guaranteed, ”he reiterated.

At this point, an already established agenda of events is also presented, because in 2022 the Beijing Winter Games and Dakar Youth Olympic Games.

(With information from Notimex)