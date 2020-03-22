IOC suspends Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The global pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, which already accumulates more than 310,000 cases of contagion in 176 countries of the world has caused the cancellation of another sporting event. After the postponement of the Euro Cup, the Europa League, the Champions League and in Spain in LaLiga, the Olympic Games are now added. The International Olympic Committee has decided to suspend the execution of the competition sports that was to be held between July 24 and August 9. As collected by various specialized media such as Cadena Ser, the drastic decision has been made at an emergency telematic meeting held from Lausanne (Switzerland) this Sunday, March 22.

Tokyo 2020 logo

The IOC will release a statement to the media throughout the afternoon announcing the decision made and giving the reasons for this postponement of the most important sports competition on the planet. The same sources affirm that for now the new dates in which they will be celebrated will not be revealed since these are in the study phase. According to Cadena SER, the three options that have been put on the table today are: holding the Olympic Games in November 2020 or move the sports competition directly to the summer of 2021 or to the summer of just one year later. The three options are in the study phase and it will be within a month at most when we know the final decision.

Great international pressure

The IOC has finally decided to international pressure that had insistently called in recent times for the postponement of the execution of the Olympic Games. In the case of Spain, for example, the athletics, soccer, skating, swimming and triathlon federations had already officially requested that the initially planned chips be postponed. From these it was considered that the measures imposed by the Government before the current state of alarm in which the country is made it impossible for athletes to prepare correctly for a competition of such importance as the Olympic Games. They stated in various meetings with the media that athletes from countries such as Spain or Italy were in clear inequality due to this impossibility of training correctly during the time this preventive quarantine continues.

This pressure has caused a real change of position in the leadership of the International Olympic Committee that in recent days had expressed the firm decision to keep all the dates as originally planned. Thomas Bach, its president, did not hesitate to express his optimism in interviews with the media and encouraged the athletes detained in their homes to prepare there for the competition, something that obviously they could not do, given the lack of space and necessary material for it. Faced with the possible resignation, even this firm decision has finally been made that again modify the sports calendar initially planned for this year 2020.

