Extension of the subsidy to all National Olympic Committees, among the measures to make the universal event feasible in the summer of 2021.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) he instructed a plan to make up the way to the Tokyo Olympics, now in 2021, which includes the support from the main sponsors of the sports body.

Through a letter sent to the National Olympic Committees (CON’s), the IOC President, Thomas Bach, noted that the time to take action to look for mechanisms that allow facing the new challenges after the Covid-19.

He indicated that the talks with business partners and sponsors to support the Olympic community affected by this global health crisis.

“As immediate measures, we have extended all Olympic grants to NOCs to cover their preparations for the Games. This also applies to grants for 1,600 athletes from the Olympic scholarship around the world and the IOC Refugee Team ”he expressed.

So the IOC team has called its work under the motto of “Here we go” in order to search management strategies and priorities to make feasible and successful Olympic Games.

“These priorities include, first of all, creating a safe environment with regard to health of all participants. Here, we can continue to rely on the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) referring to the possible adaptations for the organization of mass meetings ”, he noted.

The IOC He stated that there is a challenge to organize the Olympic Games postponed and represents a immense task for the Committee, partners and of course Organizing Committee of the appointment to bring it to fruition.

So the Former German fencer called for solidarity, creativity, determination and flexibility from all NOCs´s to successfully circumvent the contest, “This situation requires all of us to do our part, And this applies to all of us, including the IOC. “

He reflected on the reality of the world at the end of the pandemic, “No one knows what the realities of the post-coronavirus world will be. What is clear, however, is that probably none of us will be able to sustain every initiative or event that we have planned before this crisis ”.

Bach He commented that before this panorama the IOC reviews budget and priorities to be able to contribute to the realization of events for the Olympic Family, “We want to be prepared, we must try to look beyond.”

