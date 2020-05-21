The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, stated that if the Tokyo Games are not held next 2021, it will not be possible to schedule a new postponement of the event.

During an interview with the BBC media, the leader acknowledged that he supports the decision of the Japanese organizers to consider the definitive cancellation of the great sporting event, in case the pandemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Stay dormant around the world.

“You cannot employ 3 or 5 thousand people on an organizing committee indefinitely. You can’t have athletes in uncertainty.

“You can’t change every year all the sports calendar worldwide from major federations. You can’t have that much overlap with a future Olympic Games, so I have some understanding for this approach from our Japanese partners, “he explained Bach.

It also reiterated its commitment that the Tokyo Games are held in July of the following year.

“We have to be prepared for different scenarios. There is a clear commitment to have these Games in July of next year ”, he added.

It should be remembered that initially it was reported that the postponement of Games was scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020; however, due to the spread of the outbreak of COVID-19 had to be rescheduled until July 23 to August 8, 2021.

