IOC President Thomas Bach: “The coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge”

The coronavirus has forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to accept the request of the government of Japan and to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. “It is an unprecedented challenge”, assured the president of the Olympic organism, Thomas Bach, in the press conference call this Tuesday. “We have never seen a virus spread this way around the world”, he explained to justify the reasons why they have been delayed to 2021.

Bach had a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before making the decision official. The Summer Games had only been suspended three times during the First and Second World War, which is a historic decision. The rapid increase in cases worldwide has forced the IOC to rush its decision despite four weeks being given to decide.

Both the Japanese Prime Minister and the IOC President are confident that the Olympics 2021, which will continue under the official name of Tokyo 2020, «Serve to celebrate that humanity has overcome this crisis never seen before». Regarding the dates on which the Olympic event will take place, Bach said that they have not yet been established but that they will be “no later than the summer of 2021.”

«The Olympic Games are one of the most complicated events to organize on this planet, and to put them together a phone call is not enough », commented the German. He also assured that they have not yet calculated the economic losses of postponing the Games, “the important thing is to save human lives, so financial considerations are not a priority.”

Ultimately, Bach wanted to send a message of support to all the Olympic athletes in the countries affected by the coronavirus, especially Spain: «It is the second most affected country in Europe, with great athletes, and we are suffering together for you ».