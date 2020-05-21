International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the Tokyo Games would have to be ruled out if the event cannot be held next year because of the Covid-19 crisis.

In March, the IOC and the Japanese government made an unprecedented decision to postpone the Games, which would begin in July, for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the multi-sport event may not occur in 2021 if the virus is out of control, and Bach said he understood that position.

The new coronavirus has already infected more than 17,100 people in Japan, causing 797 deaths.

“Frankly, I understand that, because you can’t forever employ 3,000 or 5,000 people on an organizing committee,” Bach told the BBC.

“You cannot change the entire world sports calendar of all the major federations each year. You cannot leave athletes in uncertainty.”

Bach said the IOC has pledged to host the Games next year, although it has to be prepared for various scenarios, including athletes in quarantine.

“What can this mean for life in an Olympic Village?” He asked.

“All these different scenarios are being considered and that is why I am saying that it is a huge task, because there are so many different options that it is not easy to solve them (now).”

“When we have a clear vision of what the world will be like on July 23, 2021, we will make the appropriate decisions,” he added.

