IOC postpones Tokyo Games and gives itself a month to decide on new dates

The International Olympic Committee It has made official that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are postponed due to the health crisis that the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus. At the same time, there is a period of four weeks to decide on the new dates on which the Games will be held.

For days, the different Committees and Federations have pressured the IOC to suspend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In addition to preventing the spread, the athletes were not going to arrive in full condition to Japan after, due to confinement, they were unable to carry out their training in a normal way.

Now it remains to see What are the dates that the IOC chooses to celebrate the Olympic Games. Tokyo 2020 It could be held at the end of the year, move it to 2021 or even 2022. And it is thatn within one month the final dates will be given in which the Olympics will be held in the Japanese country.