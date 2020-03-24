IOC postpones the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to coronavirus

* In development *

After the news broke last Sunday that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had given a within four weeks to rethink the future of the Olympic Games. Due to the health crisis of the coronavirus, this Tuesday the 24th has announced that, finally, the competition is postponed until 2021.

The Olympics suspended by the coronavirus

Not even a week has passed since the first IOC announcement, which was quite reluctant for the games to have the outcome they have ended up having. It seems, then, that it has been the pressure from the Japanese prime ministerShinzo Abe, which has precipitated the decision, since the politician has publicly expressed his wish that the games be postponed. In addition, countries such as Australia, Canada, Poland, Iran, Switzerland, Portugal and the United States they had threatened not to send their athletes if the competition was not delayed.

The statement has been produced by the hands of the IOC president, Thomas Bach, but it is expected that this afternoon the executive of the organization will have an emergency meeting to make this postponement official. Meanwhile, the governor of Tokyo, Yurike Koike, has confirmed that the name of the games will be Tokyo 2020, despite being held in 2021.

