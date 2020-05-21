The Tokyo Olympic Games were scheduled to begin on July 24 this year, but the new coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement until next year. However, the lack of control of the covid-19 already promotes an idea of ​​cancellation of the Olympics in 2021.

In an interview with the BCC, the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, admitted the possibility of postponing the disputes again, as well as canceling them, if there is still no global control of the pandemic.

“It’s the last option. Frankly, I understand that because you can’t forever employ 3,000 or 5,000 people on an organizing committee. You can’t change the entire world sports calendar of all the major associations every year. You can’t have athletes in uncertainty. You can’t have so much overlap with the upcoming Olympic Games, so I understand this approach from our Japanese partners, ”he said.

The IOC also admits the possibility of disputes without an audience

The IOC does not rule out scenarios. One of the options would be the Olympic Games without the presence of fans, without an audience. Despite emphasizing the non-support of this idea, Bach admits the hypothesis.

“This is not what we want, because the Olympic spirit is about uniting fans. That makes the Games unique. But when we reached that decision… I would ask you to give me more time to consult with athletes, with the World Health Organization , with Japanese partners “, he said.

The Tokyo Olympics are initially rescheduled for July 23, ending on August 8.

