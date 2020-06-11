Afp, Ap and Sputnik

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. a12

Lausanne. The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, urged the Olympic athletes to protest in a dignified way against racism, at times when kneeling on the ground has become a symbol of the anti-racist fight, but it is prohibited by the Olympic Charter.

Numerous athletes make this gesture to express their support for the fight against racism after the death of George Floyd, an American black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer during his arrest two weeks ago.

Currently, this gesture is prohibited by rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which rejects any sample with political meaning, so athletes will not be able to perform it at the Tokyo Games, postponed to the summer of 2021.

We have fully supported the initiative of the Athletes Commission (IOC) to dialogue with their counterparts around the world to explore the different ways in which Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles contained in the Olympic Charter in a dignified manner. Bach said at a press conference after a videoconference meeting of the executive commission.

The gesture of kneeling down on the ground was popularized by NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who has become a spokesman for protests against police brutality, especially against the black minority.

Bach indicated that he refuses to interfere in the work of the athletes commission and to give directives or instructions, recalling that the Olympic Games are a “demonstration of support for the Olympic principles of non-discrimination. It is our DNA, one of the reasons for being of the Olympic Games.

The IOC condemns any manifestation of racism and stresses that the absence of discrimination is one of the fundamental points of the Olympic movement, he stressed.

On the other hand, the leader announced that the IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee plan to simplify the organization of the summer jousting postponed a year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in order to reduce costs.

The impact is enormous. We never had to organize a postponed Olympic Games, so there is no plan for this gigantic work that we have to carry out and in very difficult circumstances, declared Bach, while Toshiro Muto, director of the Games, indicated that we began to evaluate the service levels we originally planned. We are in the process of identifying more than 200 points that could be simplified.