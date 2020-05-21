President of the organization, Thomas Bach guarantees that the idea, at the moment, is that the competition be held normally

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, acknowledged on Thursday that the Tokyo Games will have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic is not controlled in 2021. Due to the outbreak of the disease worldwide, the event was postponed for a year. Bach’s statement is in line with a recent statement by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the event may not occur if the virus is not contained. The country records 784 deaths due to the covid-19.

“Frankly, I can understand that, because you cannot forever employ 3,000 or 5,000 people on an organizing committee. You cannot change the entire world sports programming of all the major federations every year. You cannot have athletes under uncertainty,” Bach said in an interview with the BBC.

Bach reinforced, however, the speech that the IOC is completely committed to hosting the Olympics in 2021. The leader acknowledged that there are many uncertainties, including the possibility of athletes having to remain in isolation during the Olympics. “What can this mean for life in an Olympic Village? All these different scenarios are being considered and that is why I am saying that it is a huge task, because there are many different options that are not easy to address,” said the president of the IOC.

The Olympics was rescheduled for the period between July 23 and August 8, 2021. Bach hopes to have indications of the health situation in the world during that period to make decisions involving the organization and organization of the event. “When we have a clear vision of how the world will be seen on July 23, 2021, we will make the appropriate decisions,” he said.

See too:

The medallions that could strengthen Brazilian clubs

.