WWE NXT: Io Shirai will face Charlotte Flair for the NXT title

Io Shirai got a starting shot at the WWE NXT women’s title after winning a Ladder Match against Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim.

The challenger will face the current female champion of WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair, who took the championship from Rhea Ripley in WWE WrestleMania 36.

How was the match?

The bell rings and a pitched battle begins between all the fighters. Io Shirai begins to fight Candice LeRae and Mia Yim against Chelsea Green. Once Dakota Kai kills Tegan Nox, he throws Io Shirai out of the ring and then attacks Mia Yim. Dakota orders Raquel to help her climb a ladder to the ring but Candice and Mia return it to her with a dropkick. All the fighters turn against Dakota and she is knocked out. io Shirai returns to the ring and cleans it with a dropkick from the third rope, then proceeds to pull out a ladder under the ring and introduces it. While trying to place her in the center of the ring, Candice tries to climb her, but Shirai prevents her with a kick and then LeRae responds with an enzymatic kick. He interrupts Chelsea Green and knocks the two out by stamping them against the ladder. We are going to commercials.

We return from commercials and we see Tegan Nox finishing Dakota Kai with a chokeslam after a series of right hands and dominates the fight. Nox tries to climb the ladder but Dakota Kai intervenes and stamps her against the step. Candice interrupts and takes Kai out. Little by little all the fighters intervene in the combat and place a second ladder. Mia Yim tries to approach the meltin but Candice faces her. However, she receives a dropkick from Mia Yim. Chelsea Green interrupts Yim with a chair but it takes her out of the ring. Io Shirai wrests control of the combat from Mia Yim and tries to reach the briefcase, but she falls off the ladder and lands outside the ring with a diving crossbody where all the fighters are. Raquel Gonzalez helps Dakota Kai get to the ring and once inside, load up the ladder. Mia Yim intervenes and begins to fight Raquel. This is defended satisfactorily but Mia Yim finally manages to apply a powerbomb from the second rope with the help of Tegan Nox.

Dakota Kai ends Tegan Nox with a Scorpion Kick and breaks a ladder. Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai try to pick up the briefcase but neither of them succeed because Shirai intervenes with a Springboard. The three fighters end up out of the ring and Chelsea Green slowly approaches the ladder. Chelsea Green falls after the appearance of Shirai and LeRae who have made the ladder fall and then these two begin to climb it. Io Shirai throws Candice LeRae off the ladder and picks up the briefcase.

RESULT: Io Shirai is the next challenger to the NXT women’s championship

THIS is how far these 6️⃣Superstars are willing to go for an opportunity at the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/5L4xfeg2Oe – WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2020

