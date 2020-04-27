Io Shirai talks about her match against Charlotte Flair. The Japanese fighter gave an interview on WWE Bump where she spoke about The Queen.

Io Shirai was interviewed on the WWE Bump show where he spoke about his next fight against Charlotte Flair, although it is not yet known when it will be the same

I am the best. She was definitely elated, but she knew she was the only one worthy as the next contender. You know what I mean? I’m the best, “Shirai stated in her interview on WWE’s The Bump.” I can’t believe I can have an encounter with Charlotte Flair. I knew it would come one day, but I didn’t think it would come so soon. I’m so excited. This is a great opportunity for me. I definitely want to take advantage of that opportunity. “Having a match against Charlotte Flair is already a dream come true for me, but winning the championship for someone like Charlotte makes the title more attractive. The title will shine even brighter once you have it.

Io Shirai spoke of how she and Charlotte have had similar careers, Charlotte in the United States and she in Japan

Charlotte is definitely The Queen, she has the experience and the fame entirely. I also have the experience of being the best fighter in Japan, so I will do my best in this fight against her, “Shirai reported.” She can express her ability as a Queen and I hope there is chemistry. . I think Charlotte and I can create not just a great combination, but a work of art together, and I can’t wait for it to happen.

Speaking of his past in Japan, Shirai also talked about the differences between Japanese and American wrestling.

In Japan, victory or defeat is the most important factor that makes the audience react, “Shirai explained.” But in the United States, it is more than victory or defeat. It is the process that leads to it, which makes the audience react. I’m only focused on victory in Japan. But when I got to the US In the USA, I realized that just winning the match wouldn’t support me with the audience. It is more about the process and the story leading to victory or defeat. That is shared with the audience. When I realized that, I was able to dive deeper into professional wrestling. That is the difference between here and Japan.

