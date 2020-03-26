Io Shirai and Candice LeRae classified

WWE NXT wrestlers Io Shirai and Candice LeRae have qualified for the NXT ladder match. Both beat their qualifying bouts in the NXT issue on March 25.

Ladder Match qualifying match for a starting opportunity: Aliyah vs. Io Shirai

It doesn’t take long for Shirai to corner her rival and then stomp on her. Aliyah defends herself with several kicks, but fails to do anything against Io, who leaves her on the ground and then applies a moonsault that gives her a quick victory. Io Shirai Defeat Aliyah. Io Shirai qualifies for the ladder race for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship to be held at a date and place to be determined.

Oh how we missed @shirai_io. 🌛 # WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iFuaFe4Ohd

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

Ladder Match qualifying match for a starting opportunity: Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter

The upcoming #WWENXT #WomensTitle No. 1 Contender #LadderMatch finds @CandiceLeRae and @wwekayden pulling out all the stops. pic.twitter.com/vq7hw1U8wi

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

The two women start by exchanging keys. They continue with quick accounts and roll-ups until Kayden applies a superkick that gives her the advantage for several seconds. Candice works the neck of her rival, but she manages to dodge a saddle behind her and then apply a kick between the ropes. Kayden seeks to finish it quickly with a surrender key, but ends up getting the senton followed by a Garga-No Escape. Carter gives up and the bell rings. Candice LeRae defeated Kayden Carter

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.