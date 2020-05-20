Microsoft he has put all the meat on the grill with his new console, Xbox Series Xwhat will come at the end of this year 2020 along with a good handful of games. We could already see some of the third party titles on the recent Inside Xbox, and in July it will be the turn of the exclusive. One of them will be a InXile RPG, study responsible for the next Wasteland 3, which has confirmed that it will use the engine Epic Unreal Engine 5.

We don’t know anything about this yet role play AAA signed by Brian Fargo and its team, although we assume that it will not be linked to the brand Wasteland and what will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC (and may also appear on Xbox One). Is about an RPG that will use the recently announced Unreal Engine 5, so Microsoft will make use of this technology for its next Next-Gen titles.

This has been confirmed by himself Brian Fargo on Twitter, citing a post from his study InXile Entertainment about Wasteland 3, and clearing doubts about whether Microsoft would use the graphics engine of Epic Games with their games Xbox Series X. Ninja Theory’s Hellblade II will also use this engine, according to Phil Spencer himself.

We’ve had quite a few questions about our next gen RPG and can confirm it will use Unreal Engine 5. https://t.co/65jq0ckz5f – Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) May 19, 2020

” We have had quite a few questions about our next next-gen RPG and we can confirm that will use Unreal Engine 5”, he assured Brian Fargo on your personal Twitter account. This expected title would be one of the projects that will be announced next July, when Microsoft unveils its Xbox Series X first party games, alongside Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2.

It seems that the new console Xbox will not be exempt from RPG games, since the rumors suggest that, along with this InXile project, it would also come an RPG signed by Obsidian (The Outer Worlds, Fallout New Vegas) and the long-awaited Fable 4 from Playground Games.

The Unreal Engine 5 was unveiled last week, as proof of the ps5 potential, although it was finally learned that the demo was running at 30 fps and 1440p resolution. The graphic characteristics of Lumen and Nanite will provide an incredible lighting, shading and physical to new generation games in Xbox Series X and PS5.

At present, InXile is finalizing its Wasteland 3 development, RPG game which will go on sale on August 28 for Xbox One, PC and PS4, being the last cross-platform title of the study, property of Microsoft since the end of 2018. We remind you that the third installment of this RPG saga will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox One and PC.