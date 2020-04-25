Discovering all the secrets of your mobile is somewhat complicated, in fact, you need the best advanced tutorials for Android if you intend to fully investigate all the information on the phone. However, there are very interesting apps that make your task easier. We are talking about Inware, a free application that informs you about all the components of your mobile.

CPU-Z style, Inware goes into your phone to give you all the data of its components: processor, battery, cameras … Next, we analyze this interesting app with which you can know all the information on your mobile, both software and hardware.

Inware, the app to know all the information inside your mobile

As we said, Inware is an app that you can download for free from the Play Store. It has a size of 2.5, megabytes, so it will hardly take up space on the phone. Once installed, you must ** grant it permissions to access calls, location, media and files * on the device for it to work properly.

This will bring you to the main Inware screen, where that information of the phone’s components will already be displayed. The data is separated by categories: System, Device, Hardware, Memory, Camera, Network, Connectivity, Media DRM, and Battery. Just slide the bar and click on one of those sections to see the components containing.

Inware stands out for going a step further by analyzing components than other similar apps like CPU-Z. The first tab is System, where you can see the Android version of the mobile, build number, kernel version or how long the device has been on.

If you go to Device, you can know from the model to the resolution and update rate of the screen, in addition to the ID of Android and Google Services. In third place is Hardware, with the renderer, the information of all the cores and the hardware used. Memory is the fourth tab available, where you can find out the capacity and use of RAM and internal storage.

As for the Camera tab, it shows you data such as megapixels, opening or optical stabilization of the image of both the front and rear cameras. If we go to Networks, you can see both the download and upload speed as well as data about the Wi-Fi (if you are using it) as well as the signal strength, the MAC address or the subnet mask.

Finally, Inware delves into the connectivity of your Android mobile to give you data on Bluetooth, in the DRM of media to give you exhaustive information on aspects such as Widevine CDM, and on the battery, where you can learn data such as voltage, temperature or technology that it uses.

In addition to thoroughly analyzing all the components of your mobile and giving you that information, Inware also stands out for being an easily customizable app. If you click on the drop of water that appears in the upper right corner, several circles of different colors unfold with which you can choose the tone of the interface of the application.

In addition, from the gear button to the right of the drop icon you can access the application settings, where you can modify aspects of the interface, disable some experimental functions or send feedback to the developer. Of course, you can also learn about Inware information by going to “About”.

Definitely, Inware is one of the most complete applications you can find in the Play Store if you want to know all the components of your phone. If you are interested, you already know that you can download it for free and it only takes 2.5 megabytes.

