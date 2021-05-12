Invoking Google Assistant will be much easier on Android 12

Google is already working on a native option that allows you to activate Assistant with the mobile power button … Although many manufacturers already offered it!

It seems that Google continues to work with an Assistant has already become their star service, and although the intelligent assistant has certainly not yet become that essential option for human / smartphone interaction that they were looking for in Mountain View always with their services in between, this new native option coming with Android 12 will surely give you a little more weight on our mobiles.

And it is that as the colleagues from Android Authority told us following the trail of xda-developers, it seems that Google finally wants you to be able to activate Assistant with a long press on the power button of the smartphone, a feature that is not new but that many will appreciate on their phones.

We say it is nothing new because certainly Manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei or OPPO already offer this option on their mobiles, although the South Koreans for example did it thinking more about Bixby, which even had a dedicated physical button in its day that did not survive the passage of time. In any case, the native option on Android is always the one we like the most for its integration.

There are already several ways to access the Google assistant, but the Mountain View giant is finally working on the simplest, which is to press the power button for a long time on our smartphones.

How to open Google Assistant: all possible ways

To date, we could already summon Google Assistant out loud, with the phrase ‘Ok Google’ or ‘Hey Google’, in addition to the gesture from the corner or other options, although perhaps the simplest is precisely the physical option of holding down the power button, taking the restart or shutdown of the terminal to the settings curtain as Samsung already does in One UI.

This option has been spotted by the android community in the google search app version 12.18.6.29 code on Android, discovering strings that refer to the new setting that you can also see in the attached screenshot:

A text string in the code is more explicit, as it clearly explains that “To speak to your Assistant, press and hold the power button and then release it, clearly indicating how this will all work.

We do not know if this new option found in a Pixel 3 XL with the Android 12 Developer Preview installed will replace that popular option called ‘Tap Tap’ and that it allowed open the assistant with a double tap on the back of the Pixel made by Google, although it seems clear that Google wants you to use Assistant no matter what.

For now it does not work, yes, there are only the text strings, so we will see in the next Android 12 Developer Preview if it finally ends up appearing officially.

Ok Google: list of commands and how to activate or deactivate the assistant on your Android

Related topics: Android, Google Apps, Virtual Assistants

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all