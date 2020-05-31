France also invited other companies, scientists, and entrepreneurs to leave the United States.

A few days ago, Trump threatened Twitter to modify the law that protects social media activities.

This legal framework allows the brand and its rivals to censor content, without repercussions, provided it is in “good faith”

Twitter and the United States government, specifically President Trump, have been in the middle of a severe conflict for a couple of days. Since the social network censored a series of comments from the official about the electoral fraud and the George Floyd scandal, the ex-tycoon seeks to get revenge on the site. While the brand is theoretically safe, there are foreign countries that are eager to see how to use this new conflict to their advantage.

Specifically, the French government wants to convince Twitter to leave their homeland and go settle in their territory. According to Bloomberg, this invitation was made by Junior Digital Affairs Minister Cedric O during a radio interview. It seems that the official suggested to the brand that he would always be welcome in Europe, especially in his country, if he ever wants to leave the United States. At no time was Trump mentioned.

However, the French official did imply that Twitter may soon consider a change to headquarters due to “too much instability for various reasons.” Likewise, the minister painted his country as a place where the brand could continue to “evolve in a way consistent with its values.” He also clarified that he has not yet contacted the social network to discuss this possibility with Jack Dorsey, but reaffirmed that he would be happy to do so.

Could the brand change its nationality?

It is not the first time that a nation takes away its leadership in any market in which it previously excelled. China is determined to be the great power in global medicine, especially after Trump announced his departure from the World Health Organization (WHO). The success of the SpaceX brand mission also implies its downfall as the greatest space power, giving way to private agents. Even in trade it lagged behind Africa.

The offer that France is making to Twitter is interesting. After all, the US told the brand that it would do its best to remove the legal protections that allow it to censor all of its posts. Although many legal experts assure that Trump’s threats to the social network could never come to fruition, in any case it represents a not very positive environment. One in which it is not attractive to continue building an international business.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that the privacy environment is much stricter in Europe than in the United States and, with the American elections just around the corner, the environment is uncertain. The brand could perhaps consider in the long, medium term consider leaving for France if it sees Trump’s legacy extend far beyond his presidency. And, unfortunately for Washington (and the fortunes of other countries), it could inspire other companies to follow suit.

Disappearance of US leadership in the world

As previously stated, the Trump administration has gradually undermined his country’s authority on an international scale. And the reasons behind this devaluation of the US brand are wide. Initially, several foreign businesses are increasing their participation in large American groups. In addition, it seems to bet on a more isolationist and less globalized world. And it must be added that many of its iconic companies are succumbing to this pandemic.

Several experts agree that the leadership of the US brand has been deteriorating over time. According to Gallup, worldwide there is a decreasing acceptance of the American political class and how its decisions affect the planet. The Conversation ensures that the nation will not be able to be at the forefront of the coming new world. And The Print reaffirms that tensions with China will only accelerate this phenomenon.

