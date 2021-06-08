Invite Chayanne to raise awareness about caring for the planet

Invites Chayanne to raise awareness about caring for the planet | AP

The singer Of Puerto Rican origin, Chayanne recently shared a video in which he invites his millions of followers to raise awareness about caring for the earth, surely more than one of his fans took the opportunity to make some memes that were more than pleasant.

Two days ago the interpreter of “Waltz Time“He shared this video on his official Instagram account, the objective of this publication is that we take care of our planet.

Like the Latin singer and actor, other celebrities joined the movement called “Call for code“, which is a campaign launched by the UN (United Nations Organization), its full name is” Call for code Global Challenge “, the creator is DCC David Clark Cause world leader in the creation of brands and initiatives related to causes .

This campaign was launched on Saturday, the day that Chayanne shared this publication, the objective is to launch technological solutions to find solutions to the climate changes that we are going through today.

This is not the first time this campaign has been launched, last year the winner of the challenge was Agrolly; There are three important focuses in the campaign:

Clean water and sanitation Zero hunger Responsible production and green consumption

Elmer Figueroa Arce Full name of the singer, he is not the only personality who has dedicated himself to sharing the UN campaign among the list we find more than 30 stars of entertainment, among them we find the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, Celine Dion, Cher, Eva Longoria and Pitbull to mention a few names.

Also read: Aleida Núñez opens her legs and shows her flirty swimsuit!

I invite you to become aware that together we can take care of our planet, participate, “wrote Chayanne.

The campaign is supported by great celebrities, singers, sports stars, as well as fashion influencers to encourage technology developers who, according to the Latinus portal, number more than 24 million.

This with the aim of creating technological solutions to help mitigate global warming that is affecting us so much and in the case of doing nothing it could be quite harmful.

It may interest you: Dance Kimberly Loaiza with a tiny crossover top and shorts!

We encourage innovators and developers around the world to create Tech for Good solutions that can make a difference, “wrote Chayanne.

Surely this advertising in your publication is for everyone who sees the ad to go to the page you will find there to help with this global problem.

It is more than obvious that the help of celebrities was requested because they can reach millions with just one publication, so those who know someone who can help will be able to respond to the call that is being made to every innovative person.

Also read: Noelia reveals the hard illness she suffers from stress!

Some of his fans took it as something “funny” because they stated in some comments that this was the only planet where the singer lived and that we should definitely take care of him just because he was here we would have to take care of him.

Chayanne has 5.9 million followers, adding these numbers with those of the other celebrities who have at least five million fans is sure that this campaign will start to become extremely popular as it has been happening for years.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In social networks we are already beginning to hear a little about the hashtag and several Internet users applaud this initiative, it is a global problem that affects everyone.

Something with which they will surely end up convincing and trying to find a solution to this climate change is that you will have the opportunity to earn 200 thousand dollars and have the integral support of the solution that you propose already implemented.