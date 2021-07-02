Invite Anastasia Kivtko to follow her friend Lyna Pérez! | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko made a pleasant invitation to her followers to follow her friend Lyna perez On her Instagram account, this daring model appears in two photos.

This is not the first time Anastasia kvitko shares content promoting other celebrities who like her are models.

What perhaps has come at the time to perhaps bother Internet users a bit or make it uncomfortable is that this type of content usually removes it after a while from your feed.

Read also: Get her charms wet Elsa Jean !, flirtatious in the pool

In the two photos in which Lyna Pérez appears or Lynaritaa as it is also known, it is shown from the beach with a fitted swimsuit.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In the first image she seems to be wetting her legs and hips to show her off in the photos and in the second she is already completely wet.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The striking thing about both photos is that Lyna’s charms are perfectly shown despite wearing a one-piece swimsuit, this ends up getting lost among her charms, which for many Internet users who without hesitation liked the publication is more than fantastic.