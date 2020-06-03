MEXICO – In the corridors of the Juárez Hospital in Mexico City, in the red focus of the country’s COVID-19, are hidden invisible heroes, workers who are next to doctors and nurses on the front line of battle, but whose work goes more unnoticed .

They are people like Manuel Aguirre, the coordinator of the stretcher, who risk their lives to keep the hospital afloat even though they are not direct recipients of applause and official recognition, despite being co-stars in the emergency and facing the devastation caused by the disease.

You live “experiences here in the hospital such as seeing each person who dies, seeing the situation of the relatives who do not see them because when they enter the hospital, all they do is wait outside for reports,” says Aguirre.

Although this week the plan to reactivate towards a “new normal” started, the critical phase of the coronavirus persists in Mexico, which as of Tuesday accumulates 97,326 cases and 10,637 deaths confirmed by the disease.

With 20,217 infections, hospital staff represents more than one in five cases in the last report of the Ministry of Health, with 23% of infected health workers who are not doctors, nurses or laboratory workers.

The Mexican government recognizes 271 deaths of health personnel from COVID-19, with Mexico City leading the way with nearly 80 deaths, followed by the neighboring State of Mexico with around 30.

Workers from one of the flagship hospitals say they are forced to reuse the masks.

This is a situation that “never imagined” Elsa Juana Díaz, the dietitian in charge of the daily preparation of between 120 and 150 bags of serum to tube feed about 35 patients with the coronavirus.

“I was not used to seeing so many people die and that has been a bit complicated for me. And also knowing that my colleagues and close family members have gotten sick. That has been the most difficult thing for me,” Díaz recounted from the area of motherhood reconverted by the pandemic.

WORK OVERLOAD

With 80% of general occupancy and only 34% of the intensive care beds available, the Mexican capital consolidates itself as a red light at the national level.

This saturation impacts workers like Víctor Hugo Rosas, who every day collects with two colleagues all the garments from the COVID area to disinfect it.

“It is an excess of work. We have to collect a lot of clothes, we are washing an average of a ton and a half in the morning shift, an average of 1,500 to 2,000 surgical uniforms daily,” he details.

A similar experience lives Margarita Martínez, the head of the dining room, who now prepares 600 special snacks a day for doctors who need energy and hydration after whole days without food or water while caring for COVID-19 patients.

A technical committee will evaluate the causes of the considered “suspicious deaths”

The woman overcomes any fear of infection to coordinate the 60 meals a day for these patients as well.

“It has been difficult, in some way afraid, because we are all afraid, but in the end, if we use the appropriate measures, I think nothing happens,” he says.

As well as in the laundry and kitchen, María de los Ángeles Sánchez works with a low profile in a small workshop where she repairs fans, defibrillators and oxygen tanks.

The technique and colleagues are dealing with the increased workload, but agree that the most difficult thing is to repair equipment in an area with severely coronavirus patients.

“In our work we are very related to diseases or seeing patients. But so that they come en masse and that everyone needs medical equipment and medical attention, all this change has been something very strong,” he says.

FAMILY SACRIFICE

The adrenaline is perceived from the entrance, where the guard Julio Bugarini preserves security when the country has registered at least 53 attacks against medical personnel and 94 directly affected, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Current conditions make it impossible to open the Mexican capital.

Still, the caretaker works “with pride” and does not fear for himself, but for the danger of infecting his children and grandchildren.

“Very risky. As I see the situation is, every day as it is getting worse, one even comes with fear,” he admits.

Others choose to isolate themselves from their family, such as David Hernández, the cleaning coordinator, who has not seen his children for two months.

“Routines no longer exist, routine is really made by the need for service, based on daily circumstances,” he declares.

But despite the crisis, these invisible heroes agree on the satisfaction of helping the country make history.

“Every person has to do their bit, and coming to work day by day is putting a little help to this situation,” says Aguirre, the stretcher-bearer.

.