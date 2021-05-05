Invincible: Season Two Will Be More Brutal

With the renewal of the second and third seasons of Invincible, the creators of the series anticipate that we will see a much more brutal delivery.

Invincible is the series of the moment. She came to Amazon Prime Video going a bit unnoticed, and quickly everyone started talking about her. So much so that, a few hours before having released its final episode of the first installment, the streaming platform had already announced that it had renewed it for two more seasons: the second and third. In this way, the creators have got down to work, but they have hinted that ‘Invincible 2’ will be much more brutal.

Last week the news broke that Amazon Prime Video has renewed Robert Kirkman’s series, not only for the second season, but also for the third. With this great news going around the internet, the adult animation series premiered at the end of the first season last week. An episode that lived up to the others and left fans wanting more. Luckily for them, it has already been announced that work has begun on the next batch of episodes.

A more brutal season

InvincibleHQ, the series’ official Twitter account, posted an image of Invincible previewing what’s to come. The account used the bloody business card that is seen at the beginning of each episode, but now with the characters of the series trying to clean up the consequences. In this way, it seems that Invincible 2 will be more brutal; after all modifications have been made to the source material, Robert Kirkman himself revealed that he sees the animated series “as a second draft.”

Time to start working on Season 2! pic.twitter.com/2y1gPjOV6r – INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) May 2, 2021

From the first chapter to the last, the series denoted that it would not be sensitive to violence and the bloody scenes that are in it. Based on the Skybound / Image comic of the same name, written by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult superhero animated series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who is just like any other boy from his age, except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But, when Mark develops his own powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.