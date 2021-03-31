Invincible: Robert Kirkman thinks a second season is possible

Were you stung by the first three episodes of Invincible – 100%? Amazon’s new superhero show is a sensation. But don’t worry, even if you have read the comic but want to see more of the animation, that could be a very close possibility, as suggested by the creator of the characters, Robert Kirkman, in an interview in which he explains how the production of its episodes works.

In an interview with Collider, the writer Robert Kirkman, creator of Invincible, explains that it is “entirely possible” that there is a second season of the series that just debuted last weekend. Although it seems that he has not heard from the executives yet, from the production level the show could already have an advantage and even a part of the work already done. This was what he said.

The time required for production is overwhelming. I think we have spent a good number of years developing and working this season. I hope that when we move on to season two and beyond, things will be easier. There’s definitely a lot less to design and a few things that have to happen to get started with season two. It is entirely possible that there is already work that has been done for the second season. So I think we are at a good time to move on if the show is successful.

In case you haven’t found out yet, Invincible follows the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. Just when the young man discovers that he has begun to develop skills, the team of heroes that protect the Earth are killed in a brutal attack that only his father survives. This leads him to hasten his career as a protector of humanity while the person responsible for the multiple murders is investigated.

The show has received an extraordinary response from critics and also from the public. After the success of The Boys – 95%, another series of superheroes on the platform, most likely this program will also find a good audience there to allow its renewal. The cartoon is made up of dozens of comics so there is enough material that allows the adaptation to have many more deliveries.

Kirkman is known for his long stories. He is also the creator of the comic that The Walking Dead is based on. Although that show, about a zombie pandemic, has been away from the original material for years, that has not prevented it from having more than ten seasons. So there is no reason to believe that some of his fans would not give him the opportunity, and possibly enjoy, another show based on his work and thereby sustain the development of more seasons.

Invincible – 100% is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The first season will consist of eight episodes. The first three can already be seen on the platform and the rest will be released weekly throughout the month. It will probably not be until the end of the season that the balance is taken and it is decided whether or not there will be more on this story, so be on the lookout for any news.

