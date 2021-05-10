‘Invincible’ is the superhero series you should be watching right now

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE INVENCIBLE]

My first superhero love was the nineties series of the X Men, with those gripping animated missions of a diverse group of misfit mutants with extraordinary powers. When Bryan singer I take my dear exits to the big screen, I was the first in line at the cinema. At 9 years old, I wouldn’t say the experience was a disappointment, but I remember feeling like something was missing.

Something was missing in that Wolverine flesh and blood, much less rough and tacky than I remembered; or in that Cyclops too dazed by Jean Gray; and in that Sassy Girl, my favorite character in the animated series, who here had become a kind of jubilation relegated to the background. Not to mention Storm… And where the hell was I Gambit?

Two decades, thousands of twists and turns to the genre and a Marvel Cinematic Universe later, I am still a fan of layering and mesh fiction, but even I recognize that the exorbitant amount of superhero offerings that we receive now, also on television, is overwhelming. And unfortunately a genre that has always made up for its lack of onscreen recognition with originality and bravery, is becoming more predictable.

The Umbrella Academy and their family dysfunctions, The Boys and his absolute debauchery or Scarlet Witch and Vision, delicious sitcom breaks schemes, they are jewels that sneak into a catalog full of vague and repetitive bets like Falcon and the Winter Soldier or the recent Jupiter’s Legacy, afflicted with acute snyderitis in her constant search for intensity.

And, among those diamonds, the one that shines the most right now on the platforms recovers the animated format that has taken so many of us into this universe of cartoons to redesign an increasingly constrained genre. We talk about Invincible, the series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics for Image Comics that you should be watching.

Of parents and children

Invincible doesn’t have a particularly groundbreaking premise. The most powerful (and mustachioed) man on Earth, Omni-Man (in a thunderous voice of JK Simmons), Belonging to the Viltrumite race and occasional collaborator of the Guardians of the Earth, he decides to train his adolescent son, Mark Grayson, alias Invincible, that at 17 he has just acquired superpowers.

Nor is the universe that Kirkman proposes is anything we have not seen already: an Earth full of protective heroes with the typical powers (super strength, flight, duplication, speed) who face internal threats (thugs with abilities) and external (the alien races). and his desire for conquest). However, Invincible is a game changer when it comes to layering and mesh fiction.

It has not so much to do with the groundbreaking of the story as with a tone that he balances the silly adolescent comedy with the most explicit violence with the pulse of a surgeon. First loves and youthful unconsciousness come face to face with blood-soaked fights in which decapitated heads and freshly removed viscera fly overhead.

Omni-Man and Invincible

In turn, the tenderness of its protagonist, Mark (with the voice of Steven Yeun), a kind of Peter parker giddy and constantly beaten in battle, he finds the perfect contrast in the harshness and unpredictability of his father, Omni-Man, who from the end of the first episode is discovered as the great villain of this role by massacring the Guardians of the Earth in an unexpected script twist.

Among them, we have a wide range of secondary scene stealers that strengthen racial diversity in fiction: from Amber (Zazie Beetz), that supportive and sugar-minded girlfriend who knows you’re a hero before you confess it to her; until Monster Girl (Gray Griffin), a twentysomething condemned to childhood because of the ‘Hulka’ in her; until Cecil (Walton Goggins), the sewers of the state in times of heroes, or Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), the demon that deduces everything causing puffs of icy air in its path.

To its tremendous cast of voice actors (also Sandra Oh, Zachary Quinto, Jon Hamm, the also producer Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill as a tailor) adds the impeccable visual invoice of the series. Kirkman, also creator of The Walking Dead, gets the unstoppable rhythm and visual power of his vignettes brought to the screen, reminding us that animation is the natural transition from comic to audiovisual.

Paying special attention to details, like those drops of blood that dot a stage, an animation totally removed from hyperrealism takes us to that invented comic world where anything goes, where catastrophes flash in fluorine colors and simple-traced aliens are just as repulsive.

Massacres, betrayals and institute

The last scene of the first season of Invincible, which has already been renewed for a third and fourth installment, is possibly the one that best captures the unique essence of this fiction: an alien asks Mark what he’s going to do now, waiting for a possible attack from the Viltrumites.

While Mark thinks about it, we witness a succession of images that compile all the chaos that has been generated in the shadows during the eight episodes of the series: Unexpected villains, new alliances of power, covert threats … In a few seconds, the protagonist responds: “I will have to finish high school.”

Invincible and the downsides of being a hero

Kirkman, in addition to radicalizing parent-child confrontations (so yes, Jupiter’s Legacy) and making us enjoy his superhero universe without any censorship, has patiently placed all the pieces of the board in this first batch of episodes.

From that head that is filled with more and more blood, has focused on showing the small battles (make no mistake, they are pure carnage), with simple allusions to the great war that is coming. He has explained his world and the extreme rules of the game in it, between robots that are cloned, demons in search of redemption, trips to Mars and talks on Everest.

Animation has become the best canvas on which to paint an epic story, an adult bet with nuanced antagonists and a stark and bloody reality. As an example, that scene in chapter 8 where Omni-Man tries to corrupt his son by grabbing him by the neck and forcing him to crash into a train full of passengers who are being massacred as he passes. One of those animated killings that sticks in your mind, loaded with that something that is often difficult to represent in real action.

Invincible is available on Amazon Prime Video.