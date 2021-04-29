Invincible fans want Amazon to do a second season – Tomatazos

One of the most complete and interesting superhero comics of the 21st century is without a doubt Invincible, which was created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker. It was published between 2003 and 2018. To begin with, we live in a world where it is not so common for superhero stories to have an ending, but this one does and hopefully we can see it in the series. The most interesting thing is that, at the time, he turned several of the common places of the genre and parodied several of its elements.

What is certain is that several of the things he did at the beginning of this century were innovative, but in 2021 they are not so innovative. That was probably the first challenge they faced in adapting it. Thanks to the fact that The Boys came out first – 95%, the idea of ​​an evil Superman is no longer the most original. If we think about it, we’ve even seen one in the DCEU. For comic book readers this concept has not been fresh or innovative for several years. Maybe that’s why Jupiter’s Legacy, whose adaptation will be out soon on Netflix, decided to show one too good in a world not so different from the two mentioned works.

The first three chapters of Invincible – 100% left on March 25 and the last one leaves tomorrow, April 30. In other words, the series passed to people in the blink of an eye. For many it was a more violent alternative and more attached to what is expected of the genre than Falcon and the Winter Soldier was – 97%. Fans of the series fear that Amazon will not continue it so they came up with the hashtag #RenewInvincible (Renew Invincible).

They have been asking for a second season, as they talk about their favorite moments from this bloody show. The truth is that it is good for the genre and for television and cinema that there are more options in addition to DC and Marvel and what better than the adaptation of one of the most beloved series of recent times. It would be absurd for Amazon to cut the story at this point which is literally when things are just really getting started.

On the other hand, if for something there were not another season, we must remember that that does not mean that it would be the last we see of Mark Grayson. A live-action movie based on this story is on the way. For obvious reasons it is going to be very different from what we have seen week by week on Amazon during the last month. If that movie did well, we would most likely end up with a second season anyway.

Here are the best tweets:

Renew Invincible. I need to see and hear more of them, please.

RENEW @InvincibleHQ I NEED TO SEE / HEAR MORE OF THEM PLSSS # RenewInvincible pic.twitter.com/Y5sGdAsE7m – kevin 🦇 || comms open! (@kevinkomics) April 23, 2021

Man… I’m going to be really mad if they don’t renew Invincible for a second season. The comic is more than wonderful and I would be completely disappointed and a missed opportunity if they don’t adapt the whole story.

man … if they don’t renew invincible for a second season i am gonna be so mad. the comic is beyond amazing, and it’d be completely disappointed and a missed opportunity to adapt the full story! #RenewInvincible pic.twitter.com/oo7NOWS4Y3 – lauryn (@ F0URTHW0R1D) April 24, 2021

I hope they give us a season 2, 3, 4, 5, etc. I still need Conquest, Thragg, Dinosaurus and more from Allen.

We better get a season 2, 3, 4, 5, etc. I still need Conquest, Thragg, Dinosaurus, and MORE Allen. #RenewInvincible https://t.co/YSMnvKGHF0 – omar (@omaryown) April 27, 2021

It feels so strange that the season finale is coming out. This show is very good and it went by very quickly. I hope they do a second season.

It feels so weird that we’re already getting a season Finale, this show is so good and its passed by so quick. Hoping for a season 2. # renewinvincible https://t.co/cU6eELxNld – Awkward Potato (@JoshPotatoBoi) April 27, 2021

Renew Invincible. It’s the best animated show right now and one of the best comics of all time.

#RenewInvincible best animated show right now and one the best comic book runs of all time #InvincibleOnPrime @InvincibleHQ pic.twitter.com/M4G2mcwT0J – Freddy 🇵🇷 (@FreddyVazquezz) April 27, 2021

I need more of Damien Darkblood, please.

I need more damien Darkblood please #renewinvincible – Rorschach🏹 (@JoestarEvan) April 28, 2021

Renew Invincible has to happen. This program is top-notch. We need more.

#renewinvincible has to happen. This show is top tier, we need more! pic.twitter.com/WxGSlh9Sr1 – Rabbit (@DCSkwad) April 27, 2021

The fact that they have not approved five more seasons of this series is a joke. They have to fix it ASAP.

#renewinvincible the fact that this series hasn’t been greenlit for at least 5 more season is a travesty and @primevideouk need to sort it out asap – Michal (@MSzpunt) April 27, 2021

Please keep doing this show.

YOOO PLS KEEP THE SHOW GOING! #renewinvincible https://t.co/7hv0rIia8G – (• ク リ ス •) (@YeetusMyFetuss) April 27, 2021

Invincible is one of the best television series I have seen in the last two years.