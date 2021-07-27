Invicta FC moves to PPV format with two title bouts

Two headline fights are the main letter of introduction of Invicta FC for your return to the pay-per-view model.

Through a press release, the organization announced that, beginning with the Invicta FC 44: A New Era, their events can be purchased through the FITE TV platform for $ 19.99 (United States), $ 14.99 (Canada) and $ 9.99 (other territories).

In the stellar of the billboard, Emily ducote (9 – 6) will get a second chance to become Strawweight Champion when the former fighter of the UFC, Danielle taylor.

Ducote failed to capture the vacant division belt after losing a split decision to the Japanese. Kanako murata in the Invicta FC 38, held on November 1, 2019.

The co-starring commitment of the evening will be in charge of Lisa verzosa, who, like Ducote, is 0-1 in fights for vacant belts.

The American, 5 – 1 under the organization’s poster, faces the fighter who went through the Contender Series, Teneisha Tennant, to define the new Bantamweight champion.

The belt was left without an owner from the moment Julija Storialenko signed with the UFC.

Invicta FC 44 will take place on August 27.

