Invicta Electric D2S: the cheapest electric car in Spain

ACD March 29, 2021

If you want to spend the least and not pollute, the Invicta Electric D2S electric car is the cheapest on the market today.

Looking for a cheap electric car? Are you concerned about the environment but, at the same time, also about your wallet? Well good news because you already have before you the cheapest 100 × 100 electric vehicle on the Spanish market nowadays.

Its about Invicta Electric D2S, a model with a 17 kWh battery that is available for 15,495 euros if the brand’s financing is used (17,495 euros for cash operations) and that with the aid of the Moves II Plan remains at 9,995 and 11,995 euros respectively.

Don’t expect high luxuries or space in abundance, this Invicta Electric D2S is a two-seater car designed to move around the city and the suburbs with comfort thanks to its complete equipment and with a minimum cost of use; € 0.49 per 100 km, according to the brand.

With the Moves plan, you can have it for 9,995 euros

Within the city it becomes unstoppable, as its Zero label It makes it possible to move without problem through the low emission areas of large cities and its small dimensions (2.8 meters long), give it great maneuverability and more possibility of parking in the most compact spaces.

Its electric motor has a maximum power of 36 kW (49 hp), which gives it an electronically limited top speed of 105 km / h. The lithium-ion battery is offered in two capacities: 17 kWh, with which it achieves a range of 150 km, or 27 kWh, with which it reaches 250 km.

These batteries can be charged in any household outlet up to its maximum capacity in about 5 hours that of 17 kWh and in about 8 hours that of 27 kWh, in both cases at 3.75 kW.

At the equipment level, the Invicta Electric D2S has imitation leather upholstery with different color combinations, infotainment system with Wi-fi connection and 9-inch color touch screen, rear view camera, digital instrumentation, push button start, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, sports seats, air conditioning, ABS and parking sensors. Its warranty is 5 years or 100,000 km.