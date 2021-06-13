Investors will focus this week on the Fed’s interest rate meeting

Madrid, Jun 13 (.) .- Investors will be awaiting this week mainly the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate meeting, while in the Eurozone the attention will be placed on the publication of the evolution of its industrial production in April.

As IG analyst Sergio Ávila has told ., “the most normal thing would be to continue thinking positively for the markets”, since it is expected that the macro data for next week will be taken “well” by the stock markets.

The week will begin with the publication by Eurostat of the industrial production data for April, in an environment conditioned by the problems of semiconductor supply and in which an increase in consumer demand is observed due to the progressive relaxation of the mobility restriction measures.

Specifically, the consensus of analysts foresees an acceleration of the growth rate of industrial production to 0.3% per month.

In the US, the key will be the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate meeting.

On Tuesday, the data for retail sales (advanced) in May will be released, estimating the consensus of analysts that they will suffer a slight contraction of 0.5% per month despite the progressive relaxation in the US of restriction measures of mobility, as well as the monthly evolution of industrial production in May.

On Wednesday, the decision of the members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) regarding the US monetary policy in the short term will be announced.

In this sense, there is very little probability that the Fed will decide to make any movement in official interest rates and attention will focus on statements about the temporary scenario in which the beginning of the process of reducing asset purchases is foreseen ( “tapering”).

In the Asia-Pacific region, the publication of the evolution of retail sales and industrial production in May, as well as the CPI data in May for the Japanese economy and the monetary policy meeting of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) stand out.

On Wednesday, May industrial production and retail sales data from China will be released, for which analysts expect a rebound.

