Investors Turn to Cash Funds at Fastest Rate Since April 2020: BofA

LONDON, Mar 26 (Reuters) – Investors deposited $ 45.6 billion in cash funds in the week to March 24, the highest inflow since April 2020, raising their hedges amid possible higher inflation in the United States, BofA data indicated on Friday.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Funds (TIPS) had an income of $ 1.8 billion, the largest amount in its history, BofA said.

The US central bank has vowed to keep interest rates close to zero for years to come, but investors believe the decision could lead to higher inflation given the strong recovery in the economy.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries hit a one-year high of 1.75% on March 18, but have since declined and are now near 1.65%.

The week also saw the first outflow of funds from the tech sector since September 2020.

The increase in borrowing costs and the expectations that cyclical stocks influenced by economic growth will skyrocket have affected the premium that investors are willing to pay for so-called expanding stocks.

Funds linked to the economic growth of the United States had an outflow of 2.3 billion dollars.

BofA also reported the largest volume of money sent to emerging market debt in six weeks, at $ 1.4 billion, and an inflow of $ 2.7 billion into Japanese assets, the highest amount in 21 weeks.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)