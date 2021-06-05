Investors take advantage of real estate bargains in Rio de Janeiro

(Bloomberg) – As COVID-19 vacated Rio de Janeiro’s beaches and overwhelmed hospitals, luxury real estate agent Frederic Cockenpot was inundated with requests. Businesses were closed and the economy was reeling, but foreign clients were desperate for business. “They were saying, ‘Fred, find me something now, I need to send the money right away,’” said Cockenpot, who runs WhereInRio, an agency that serves to international buyers.

For investors with hard currencies, a 21% drop in the Brazilian real since early 2020 prompted them to take advantage of real estate bargains. Buyers have pounced on exchange rate dips and swings, buying vacation homes and investment properties, and betting that better times are ahead for a city that is still battling a virus that has hit the economy and turned in a major political crisis for President Jair Bolsonaro.

Fabio Canfora sees in the confusion an opportunity to take advantage of a cheap asset. On a house-hunting trip in January, he bought a four-bedroom apartment in the heart of Ipanema, a posh neighborhood with one of the most famous beaches in the world.

In January, the cost of buying and renovating his vacation home was roughly 1 million reais (US $ 196,998), roughly half what Canfora estimated it would have cost him when he left the country in 2017. “To be honest, this It was unthinkable, ”said the 47-year-old Italian energy executive and former Rio resident.

Before Brazil hosted the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics, Rio’s real estate market was compared to that of New York or Paris. Rio was packed with tourists and petrodollars, while frenzied investors were eager to close deals on limited properties in the city that is surrounded by mountains and the Atlantic Ocean.

The turmoil sparked a housing bubble and the thought that the good old days in resource-rich Brazil were here to stay. Both of these exploded at the end of the world games: commodity prices plummeted, a president was indicted, and a corruption investigation exposed top political and business leaders, adding to the feeling that the South American country was falling. crumbling.

Property prices have skyrocketed and the real is down nearly 37% since the Olympics five years ago. But now real estate in Rio, as in much of the country, is heating up after the government cut interest rates to boost the economy, making financing cheap. Some foreign investors already have a connection to Rio, be it their favorite tourist destination or their old home, while those who spend at least 1 million reais are eligible for government-issued visas, allowing them longer stays.

From January to April, around 13,012 homes were sold, compared to 8,738 in the same period in 2020, according to the Rio de Janeiro Housing Union. The 55% increase is the biggest rebound during the first four months of a year since 2013.

The rebound came as COVID exacerbated a decades-long decline. In 1960, Brazil moved the government center from Rio to the modernist capital of Brasilia, while the business center of São Paulo absorbed jobs and a large part of the professional class. In the wake of the virus, tourism has been reduced, which has taken a toll on a key sector for Rio.

Skeptics say an explosion of foreign capital will do little to fix Rio’s poorest neighborhoods or the slums that are littered with dilapidated homes and crime.

Overdevelopment before the Olympics left a glut of housing in the western suburban districts of Rio, while the north side of the city for the working class was largely ignored. Until now, it has been difficult to attract major new businesses to revitalize the decaying downtown.

However, some say that the purpose of their purchases goes beyond making money. Warrick Oliver, 50, who works for an engineering firm that repairs London roads, completed payment in February for a one-bedroom condo in the central Lapa neighborhood that cost about 450,000 reais.

The pandemic devastated the area’s nightlife and put its famous Samba parties on hold, but Oliver says it gave him the opportunity to start planning his retirement in Rio, which in his opinion will always be incomparable.

“It’s the lifestyle,” he said. “Sit on the beach if you want to sit on the beach. If you want to have a drink on a Tuesday night, one can have a drink on a Tuesday night. It is freedom ”.

