Investors seek answers on rising bond prices amid strong economic data

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and David Randall

NEW YORK, Apr 15 (Reuters) – A sharp drop in Treasury bond yields in the face of strong US economic data surprises market participants, who expected debt liquidation to continue fueled by the reflation of the US currency. first trimester.

Treasury bond rates posted their biggest drop since Nov. 12 on Thursday, even as March retail sales data were much better than expected and initial jobless claims fell.

Normally, strong data would strengthen the case for economic recovery and inflation, making bonds less attractive and boosting yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell nearly 20 basis points in April, reversing some of the dramatic rise in February and March and fueling a rally in growth and technology-linked stocks that has helped Wall Street hit record highs. .

The 10-year yield fell to a one-month low of 1.528% on Thursday.

“Certainly the move in Treasuries today was contrary to expectations,” said Justin Hoogendoorn, managing director of Piper Sandler. “With the 9.8% rise in retail sales in March, a sell-off (of the bonds) seemed inevitable.”

Investors gave a wide range of reasons for the move, including taking bearish bets against bonds, safe haven purchases in the face of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and a heightened appetite for US debt among foreign buyers.

John Briggs, Global Chief Strategy Officer at NatWest Markets, believes some investors may already have internalized a strong economic rebound, which explains the rise in returns earlier in the year.

“The overall market has discounted that the United States is accelerating faster than originally expected,” he said. “We have reached a point where there is some stability after the liquidation and you will see some appetite return to the market.”

Continue reading the story

Speculators cut their net bearish bets on 30-year US Treasury bond futures in the week ending April 6. Its net position in the 10-year notes went from a net short to a net long, the data showed.

“That kind of tells us how economic data is not necessarily driving this … It’s more of a positioning and an expected shift in terms of the buyer base,” said Chuck Tomes, associate portfolio manager at Manulife Asset. Management in Boston.

Nomura’s macro and quant strategist Masanari Takada recently noted a “course correction” away from bearish operations in the Treasury market.

“Based on our team’s modeling estimates, it seems likely that fundamentals-oriented global macro hedge funds have already closed all of their aggregate net short position in Treasuries, and may have moved the net long side. “Takada said in a note Tuesday.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Additional reporting by David Randall, Maiya Keidan and Kate Duguid, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)