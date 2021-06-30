Investors rethink their priorities, due to the pandemic | Tec Review

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 and all the havoc it has brought with it, including the death of 232,564 people in the country and between 6.8 and 10 million in the world, has caused change the priorities of Latin American investors and from other parts of the world.

The latest UBS Investor Watch study shows that seven out of 10 investors want to make a difference in the world.

Even 40% say they want to be part of something bigger than them.

Investors rethink their priorities for Covid-19

In April of last year, 89% of Latin American investors declared that they were afraid of this disease. The percentage is the same in the new 2021 survey.

However, now they are rethinking what is truly important in life, 85% of them say they live in extreme caution and are eager to regain normalcy.

At least 59% of them want to visit family, 53% want to travel their own country and 52% want to do more social activities with their children.

After the pandemic caused by Covid-19 enters its second year, there are new variants of rapid spread that have caused an increase in infections in many countries, 91% of Latin American investors appreciate their health even more.

So far there are millions of deaths in the world, economic conflicts and unprecedented restrictions on social interaction, all this has already had a notable effect on the mental health of the population.

Therefore, the 41% of Latin American investors want to retire earlier in order to enjoy life.

40% also say they are ready to spend money on new articles and experiences. But also, 50% want to contribute more than before the pandemic.

Where do the priorities go?

More than a year after the pandemic, investors have transformed their attitudes about family health and care.

However, six out of 10 investors (57%), led by those from Asia and Switzerland, plan to resume activities that were lost during lockdown.

Investors in Latin America and the United States are more prudent, four out of 10 investors consider resuming activities.

“Life is not eternal. We began to understand that time is crucial and we have to squeeze the time available, ”a 35-year-old Mexican investor told UBS Investor Watch.

The Covid-19 disease has awakened empathy, now they seek to help others, 45% of them say they hope to donate more.

The percentage for Latin America is higher, 50% of investors in this region expect to increase their charitable activities.

Furthermore, 63% of Latin American investors are more interested in sustainable investment.

According to a 60-year-old Mexican investor: “sustainable investment is no longer a trend, it is becoming fundamental.”

Because growth in total net worth among Latin American investors has continued below the global average, 60% of them plan to continue saving and minimizing expenses.

On the other hand, 78% of these investors acquired a property in their countries of origin and 68% of them appreciate what they have more and 93% want to align their investments with their values.

About the study

The company UBS, which offers wealth management services, financial advice and investment strategies, surveyed 3,800 investors from around the world, 237 in Latin America, people with at least $ 1 million in investable assets.

The research, conducted in May 2021, obtained a global sample divided into 15 markets: Germany, Argentina, Brazil, mainland China, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE and the UK.

The results were compared with a similar study conducted in the early stages of the pandemic, in May 2020, conducted among more than 3,750 investors with similar asset levels and age groups. (With information from UBS)