The investors will focus this week on a new round of macroeconomic indicators, including the advance data on the GDP of the euro area in the first quarter, and in the evolution of US oil inventories. Furthermore, the markets will be aware of the behavior of the coronavirus epidemic and trade tensions between the US and China.

Europe

On Wednesday the 13th, it will be the turn of the Industrial production March, which is estimated a year-on-year contraction of 11.2%, which is 9.3 percentage points less than the figure for February.

Two days later, on Friday, the result of the GDP of the first quarter of the eurozone will be known, for which a year-on-year contraction of 3.3% is expected. This data will be published in the context in which the European Commission has recently communicated that it expects a contraction in GDP of the eurozone of 7.7% for 2020 and a recovery of 6.3% for 2021.

United States

Across the pond, on Tuesday the CPI for the month of April, directly affected by the contraction of purchasing power at the time of filling the shopping basket, given the increase in the number of unemployed. Specifically, the consumer price index is estimated to grow 0.4% year-on-year, compared to 1.5% year-on-year in March. Thus, it moves away from the Fed target of 2%.

According to Self Bank’s agenda, the result of industrial production for April will also be published on Friday, which is estimated to contract 11.4%, 6 percentage points less than the figure for March.

Business

In the business field, Indra, Amadeus, Colonial, Merlin Properties, ACS and MásMóvil will present their quarterly results. For its part, Red Eléctrica will hold a General Shareholders’ Meeting, while Catalana Occidente and Vocento distribute a dividend.

In Europe, Allianz, Deutsche Post, Euronext, TUI, Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom will be accountable.