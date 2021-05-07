Investors of the Mexican Stock Exchange show interest in Bitcoin

Institutional investors of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) have shown their interest in carrying out operations with Bitcoin or other products of the crypto ecosystem.

The vertiginous growth that the cryptocurrency market has registered, especially Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have attracted the attention of Mexican institutional investors.

In this sense, José Manuel Allende, deputy general director of Issuers and Information of Grupo BMV, pointed out during an interview that Bitcoin:

“It has been growing like everywhere else and it is quite striking. Investors are beginning to ask how they can have exposure to these types of securities.

BTC Bitcoin

Joint work with the authorities

Despite the great growth registered in recent months by the crypto market, The Mexican Stock Exchange lacks a direct product in cryptocurrencies.

The manager also pointed out that the BMV Group is interested in working with the authorities, although it does not rule out that it starts the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the national market:

“There are pending discussions with the authorities. We go hand in hand, at the rate they set, so that eventually when it is decided, we have products available in that sector. But for now, we do not have a direct product to carry out this type of operation ”.

Mexico Bitcoin

Bitso and a big boost for the Mexican crypto ecosystem

Yesterday BeInCrypto reported that the Mexican exchange and the largest in Latin America, Bitso, became the first crypto unicorn in the region, after raising $ 250 million in its Series C investment round, which places the company’s valuation at $ 2.2 billion.

Bitso also provides services to users in the United States, a service that clients mainly use to send remittances to their countries of origin.

Last year, Bitso processed around $ 1.2 billion in remittances. According to Bitso CEO Daniel Vogel, this represented between 2.5% and 3% of the annual volume of remittances between the United States and Mexico.

The post Investors of the Mexican Stock Exchange show interest in Bitcoin was seen for the first time in BeInCrypto.