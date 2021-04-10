Investors in suspense before presidential ballot in Ecuador

(Bloomberg) – As investors prepare for an unpredictable end to the second round of a deeply divided presidential race in Ecuador, opinion polls show a rebound in support for banker Guillermo Lasso, shipping the nation’s dollar bonds at levels last seen before the elections began.

Voters will return to the polls on Sunday to decide between the protégé of former socialist president Rafael Correa, Andrés Arauz, or Lasso, a conservative banker from the coastal city of Guayaquil. This is a high-risk choice for the country and its bondholders that comes just months after Ecuador’s 11th default or rescheduling of debt in nearly 200 years.

Arauz held a double-digit lead in the first round of elections in February, but the latest polls show that Lasso has closed the gap. This may lead investors to take more neutral stances on the vote, even if many voters remain undecided, said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont. Adding to the confusion, the indigenous Pachakutik political party has called on its supporters to vote null amid allegations of fraud.

“The bottom line is that the latest polls justify a neutral position on what we consider to be binary outcomes and equal political risks,” Morden wrote in a note. “Previously we had argued the potential for extreme heterodox policies under an Arauz candidacy and now we shift our analysis to the risk of opposing orthodox policies under a Lasso candidacy.”

With so much up in the air, the recently restructured Ecuadorian dollar bonds are close to the levels seen in February’s first round of elections. Notes due in 2040 have risen from the low in early March to trade at 46 cents, close to the high since the last trading day before the February elections. Still, they are down more than 12 cents since last year’s restructuring. The country’s bonds are, on average, the fourth worst-performing emerging market debt this year in a Bloomberg Barclays index.

The greater likelihood of a Lasso victory makes the 2040 bonds a call option, as “they would be poised for the biggest hike from current prices,” Ramiro Blazquez and Bruno Gennari wrote in a research note of BancTrust, based in Buenos Aires.

The additional yield required by investors to hold Ecuador’s dollar sovereign bonds over U.S. Treasury bonds was 1,168 basis points at the end of Thursday, putting the nation in distressed territory alongside countries like Argentina, Belize and Lebanon, according to JPMorgan indices.

Last lap

What is at stake in Sunday’s vote is the will of the next government to comply with the terms of last year’s US $ 17.4 billion debt restructuring and whether it can maintain the fiscal targets required under a US $ 6.5 billion agreement signed in September with the International Monetary Fund. The new administration will also need to shore up Ecuador’s economy, which contracted 7.8% last year and could grow only 3.1% in 2021, according to the country’s central bank.

While Lasso’s advance in the polls has fueled speculation that he could clinch a victory, it is not yet clear whether he could garner legislative support for austerity measures. Neither candidate will have a majority in Congress if they win.

“The fragmentation of the National Assembly coupled with the strong legislative influence of the left will make governance extremely difficult,” according to Blazquez and Gennari.

Meanwhile, for the 36-year-old Arauz, investors are divided over whether he will replicate Correa’s policies, which included weakening institutions, cracking down on opponents, limiting freedom of expression and large deficits. The candidate has adopted a more conciliatory tone in talks with bondholders, saying he is committed to dollarization and not restructuring the debt. However, it also continues to insist that it provide $ 1 billion to poor families from the central bank’s meager reserves.

“While the elections appear more competitive, Arauz maintains an advantage,” Eurasia Group analysts Risa Grais-Targow and Laura Duarte wrote in a note this week. “Ultimately, it represents a clearer change in economic policy, but it will also have to deal with anti-Korea sentiment, which makes it a tight competition.”

