(Bloomberg) – Some fund managers base part of their investment decisions increasingly on the consideration that companies have with their employees and clients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Did the companies act immediately to let their staff work from home? Did they continue to pay hired employees who had to stop working? Do they offer flexibility to customers who cannot pay bills on time? Increasingly, investors like Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. and AllianceBernstein Holding LP are asking questions like that when they consider where to put their money.

It’s part of the growing global trend of environmentally responsible, social and governance (ESG) investing to put your money in companies that benefit society, but these fund managers think it has business logic. Being good employers and business partners can ultimately pay off with long-term sustainable returns if, for example, it results in higher staff retention rates or helps avoid disruptions in supply chains, investors estimate.

« This pandemic is a litmus test that shows which companies have been responding to the crisis quickly and appropriately, » said Haruna Usui, senior investment strategist at AllianceBernstein Japan. “There were some companies that took longer to allow their employees to work from home, for example. We would like to analyze individual cases. «

Investment in projects that benefit society is booming worldwide, and the issuance of social bonds to pay for such projects has reached a record globally. In Japan, a debt of 328 billion yen (US $ 3 billion) of this type has been issued so far this year, more than 70% of the figure for all of 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic is intensifying investor focus on ESG factors, as it has shown how a public health crisis can have serious macroeconomic and credit consequences, the Moody’s Investors Service said in a report this week.

Investors are watching to see if companies offer a helping hand as coronavirus ravages economies around the world. Japan is in a recession and its economy is expected to contract more than 20% this quarter. Bankruptcies of companies in the country related to the pandemic increased more than 30% in the three weeks until Wednesday, according to the analysis firm Teikoku Databank as restaurant, hotel and pension customers disappeared for months.

In addition to wondering about telecommuting, equity and credit investors at AllianceBernstein in Japan and elsewhere ask companies about things like whether they helped install technical equipment for staff at home and whether they allowed clients to delay payments on bills, according to Usui.

At Dai-ichi Life in Tokyo, the insurer will begin asking 250 companies in which it has capital investments if they are taking steps such as giving staff the option to work from home and if they have contingency plans to continue operating even if their Employees become infected with the coronavirus, according to spokesperson Tsubasa Miyata.

« We are a long-term investor, so we will not sell company shares immediately, even if they do not meet our ESG expectations, » said Miyata. « We will continue to have a dialogue with them and follow up on the change in the next five to six years. »

